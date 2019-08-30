Raising Generation Peace on exhibit at Bender JCC

Visitors to the Bender Jewish Community Center of Greater Washington, in Rockville, can now view the photo exhibit “Raising Generation Peace.” The exhibit depicts the interactions of Jewish American, Israeli and Palestinian youth during their time with Kids4Peace, which aims to bring young Israelis and Palestinians together, to learn about each other.

The exhibit by Keya Kai Guimarães, an international storyteller, educator, journalist and filmmaker, will be on display through Sept. 22 in the Goldman Art Gallery. It also includes statements and testimonies from participants in the Kids4Peace Jerusalem Chapter.