Letters | Sept. 2, 2019

Hogan silent on dog whistles

For the past two weeks, we have watched our community come close to universally condemning President Donald Trump’s comments about the “disloyalty” of Jewish Democrats. It is obvious to all but the Republican Jewish Coalition and a few others that accusing those of us who are Democrats of being disloyal is an old and often-repeated anti-Semitic trope that could be used to incite neo-Nazis and other white supremacists to acts of violence against Jews across the country.

We have been heartened by our allies who have stood up and spoken out against this intolerant and dangerous behavior. Unfortunately, hate crimes against American Jews are on the rise, and efforts to combat the violence have been limited to increasing security at our synagogues and community buildings. In the face of this reality, the recent outrageous dog whistles make us feel less safe with each passing day.

One voice that is conspicuously absent from the conversation is that of our governor, Larry Hogan (R). In fact, he had time the week of the comment to post on social media about Cal Ripken Jr.’s birthday and the breaking of Maryland’s 35-year-old mahi mahi record near Ocean City, but he made no time to criticize Trump’s outrageous comments.

We know that it is county fair season for Hogan, but we would have expected him to have suited up for this fight. We might not be surprised by his failure to criticize Trump as the bar gets lower and lower. But this time, when our security is at stake, we thought he would see this last assault as a bridge too far, and that he would have said so.

Susan W. Turnbull

Bruce H. Turnbull

Daryl Martin

Hadar Susskind

Mark Wolff

Liz Koozmin

Rabbi Leila Gal Berner

Celia Shapiro

Stan Binder

Paul Berman

Susan Berman

Sara Lovinger

Renana Brooks

Michael DeLong

James Ehrman

Lisa Goldberg

Monda Sagalkin

Sandy Sagalkin

Anna Koozmin

Arlene Nagel Bekman

Devora Kimelman-Block

Norman I. Gelman

Sharon Gelman

Sabrina Sojourner

Phyllis K. Lerner

David S. Fishback

Joelle Novey

Hashmat Ali

Michael Pitch

Susan Fleischmann

Laura Schiavo

Carol Stern

Nancy Solomon

Priscilla Vazquez

Hadar Harris

Risa Shaw

Paula Martin

Joseph Martin

Debbie Amster

Michael Amster

Ellen Lazar

Paul Lazar

Dana Beyer

Luther Jett

Enid Light

Anita Lampel

Wicca Davidson

Ruth Glaser

Susan Zemsky

Rita Jalali

Marilyn Kresky-Wolf

Barbara Brem Nouveau

Barbara Sacks Singer

Richel Lupkin

Rene Boni

Jill Alexander

Michele Levy

Elaine Weiss

Olivia Bartlett

Carol Brotman White

Lisa Fuller

Susan W. Turnbull was the Democratic nominee for Maryland lieutenant governor in 2018.