Letters | Sept. 2, 2019

Hogan silent on dog whistles
For the past two weeks, we have watched our community come close to universally condemning President Donald Trump’s comments about the “disloyalty” of Jewish Democrats. It is obvious to all but the Republican Jewish Coalition and a few others that accusing those of us who are Democrats of being disloyal is an old and often-repeated anti-Semitic trope that could be used to incite neo-Nazis and other white supremacists to acts of violence against Jews across the country.
We have been heartened by our allies who have stood up and spoken out against this intolerant and dangerous behavior. Unfortunately, hate crimes against American Jews are on the rise, and efforts to combat the violence have been limited to increasing security at our synagogues and community buildings. In the face of this reality, the recent outrageous dog whistles make us feel less safe with each passing day.
One voice that is conspicuously absent from the conversation is that of our governor, Larry Hogan (R). In fact, he had time the week of the comment to post on social media about Cal Ripken Jr.’s birthday and the breaking of Maryland’s 35-year-old mahi mahi record near Ocean City, but he made no time to criticize Trump’s outrageous comments.
We know that it is county fair season for Hogan, but we would have expected him to have suited up for this fight. We might not be surprised by his failure to criticize Trump as the bar gets lower and lower. But this time, when our security is at stake, we thought he would see this last assault as a bridge too far, and that he would have said so.
Susan W. Turnbull
Bruce H. Turnbull
Daryl Martin
Hadar Susskind
Mark Wolff
Liz Koozmin
Rabbi Leila Gal Berner
Celia Shapiro
Stan Binder
Paul Berman
Susan Berman
Sara Lovinger
Renana Brooks
Michael DeLong
James Ehrman
Lisa Goldberg
Monda Sagalkin
Sandy Sagalkin
Anna Koozmin
Arlene Nagel Bekman
Devora Kimelman-Block
Norman I. Gelman
Sharon Gelman
Sabrina Sojourner
Phyllis K. Lerner
David S. Fishback
Joelle Novey
Hashmat Ali
Michael Pitch
Susan Fleischmann
Laura Schiavo
Carol Stern
Nancy Solomon
Priscilla Vazquez
Hadar Harris
Risa Shaw
Paula Martin
Joseph Martin
Debbie Amster
Michael Amster
Ellen Lazar
Paul Lazar
Dana Beyer
Luther Jett
Enid Light
Anita Lampel
Wicca Davidson
Ruth Glaser
Susan Zemsky
Rita Jalali
Marilyn Kresky-Wolf
Barbara Brem Nouveau
Barbara Sacks Singer
Richel Lupkin
Rene Boni
Jill Alexander
Michele Levy
Elaine Weiss
Olivia Bartlett
Carol Brotman White
Lisa Fuller
Susan W. Turnbull was the Democratic nominee for Maryland lieutenant governor in 2018.