Theodore Horenberg

Theodore “Ted” Horenberg, of Silver Spring, died on Aug. 30. He was the beloved husband of the late Shelly Horenberg; devoted father of Robert (Kathy) Horenberg; Hal (Iris) Horenberg and Glenn (Janet) Horenberg; loving brother of the late Hilda Guren; cherished grandfather of Jason (Katie) Horenberg, Stacey (Josh) Mount, Alexandra Horenberg and Allison Horenberg; great-grandfather of Trystan Mount, Ryleigh Mount, Aiden Horenberg and Ella Horenberg.

