Helen Gertrude Minton, of Silver Spring, died on Aug. 30. She was the beloved wife of the late Harold Minton; devoted mother of Allen, Jules and Kenneth; cherished grandmother of Ethan and Joel; great-grandmother of Liam, Lev and

Wisdom.

Contributions may be made to B’nai B’rith International. Services entrusted Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.