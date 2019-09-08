Hungarian crepes: like the French, but with seltzer

Palascinata, Hungary’s take on the crepe, are slightly thinner than the French version, thanks to the addition of seltzer water — and perhaps even more delicious. This recipe comes from chef Jeremy Salamon’s grandmother Agi, who cooked them for him throughout his childhood.

Ingredients

2 large eggs

1 cup milk, divided into ⅓ cup

and ⅔ cup

1 cup all-purpose flour

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon vanilla extract

A splash of seltzer

Clarified butter

Fillings

Ground toasted walnuts

Apricot jam

Cinnamon sugar

Dried fruits

Chestnut puree

Sour cream and/or whipped cream

Directions

In a medium bowl, beat the eggs. Add ⅓ cup of milk and the flour, and beat until combined.

Add the remaining milk, salt and vanilla; whisk to combine.

Let the mixture sit for 30 minutes, then loosen the batter with a splash of seltzer, just before cooking.

Heat a small nonstick or well-seasoned cast iron skillet over medium heat. Lightly grease with clarified butter, using a paper towel to wipe off the excess. Hold the pan’s handle in one hand and pour in 3 to 4 tablespoons of the batter, swirling and tilting the pan to spread it in a thin, even layer to coat the bottom of the pan.

Let it cook until the top begins to dry. Using a thin spatula, lift one edge of the crepe. Grab the edge with your fingers and flip. Cook on the second side for 10 seconds, then transfer to a plate. Repeat with the remaining batter.

Fill the crepes with your desired fillings and roll into logs. Finish with a dollop of sour cream and/or whipped cream.

