High Holiday services for $50 and less

Adat Shalom Reconstructionist

Synagogue*

7727 Persimmon Tree Lane Bethesda, MD 20817

Under 25, student guests, new

Americans and military: $18 for Rosh Hashanah or Yom Kippur only

edcjcc.org/community/entrypointdc/high-holiday-tickets/

Rosh Hashanah

Sept. 29: 5 p.m.

Sept. 30: 9:30 a.m., 4p.m.

Oct. 1: 9:30 a.m.

Yom Kippur

Oct. 8: 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 9: 9:30 a.m.

Beth Chai Congregation*

River Road Universalist Unitarian Congregation

6301 River Road, Bethesda, MD 20817

Cost: $15 per service; $35 for all.

edcjcc.org/community/entrypointdc/high-holiday-tickets

Rosh Hashanah

Sept. 30: 10:30 a.m. adult service

Yom Kippur

Oct. 8: 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 9: 10:30 a.m. adult service

Bethesda-Chevy Chase Jewish Community Group

Churchill High School

11300 Gainsborough Road, Potomac, MD 20854

Cost: Free, contributions requested

bccjcg.org/HighHolidays.html

Rosh Hashanah

Sept. 29: 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 30: 9:30 a.m., 2:45 p.m. family service

Yom Kippur

Oct. 9: 9:30 a.m. main service, 2:45 p.m. family service, 6:30 p.m. Neilah

Beth Sholom Congregation

11825 Seven Locks Road, Potomac, MD 20854

Cost: Free, RSVP required

bethsholom.org/elevate

Rosh Hashanah

Sept. 29: Rosh Hashanah Guided

Experience. Check for times.

Fabrangen Havurah

New York Avenue Presbyterian Church

1313 New York Ave. NW

Washington, DC 20005

Cost: Free. Donations welcome

fabrangen.org/holidays/join-us-for-high-holiday-services

Rosh Hashanah

Sept. 29: 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 30: 9 a.m., 11 a.m. children’s service, 4 p.m. Tashlich (at separate location)

Har Tzeon-Agudath Achim

1840 University. Blvd. W., Wheaton, MD 20902

Rosh Hashanah

Sept. 30: 10:30 a.m. family service

Cost: $25 per non-member family

htaa.org/event/drop-of-honey-family-service.html

Kehila Chadasha*

Walter Johnson High School

6400 Rock Spring Dr., Bethesda, MD 20814

Cost: For those younger than 27: $18 per service and $36 for all services

epdchighholidays.wordpress.com

Rosh Hashanah

Sept. 29: 8 p.m.

Sept. 30: 9:30 a.m.

Oct. 1: 9:30 a.m.

Yom Kippur

Oct. 8 Kol Nidre: 6:15 p.m.

Oct. 9: 9:30 a.m.; 3:15 (discussion, Minchah and social justice, Neilah, Havdalah/break fast)

Kol Ami: the Northern Virginia

Reconstructionist Synagogue

4444 Arlington Blvd., Arlington,

VA 22204

Cost: $50

kolamivirginia.org/worship/welcome-to-high-holy-days/registration/

Rosh Hashanah

Sept. 29: 6:30 p.m.

Yom Kippur

Oct. 9: 6 p.m.

Machar, The Washington Congregation

for Secular Humanistic Judaism*

Cedar Lane Unitarian Universalist Church

9601 Cedar Lane, Bethesda, MD 20814

Cost: First-time attendees, students younger than 21 and military personnel are free. Individual services $38 for people younger than 35

epdchighholidays.wordpress.com

Rosh Hashanah

Sept. 30: 10:30 a.m.

Yom Kippur

Oct. 8: 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 9: 10:30 a.m.

Sixth & I Historic Synagogue*

See website for times and locations.

Cost: $18 for people younger than 40

epdchighholidays.wordpress.com

Shirat HaNefesh*

North Chevy Chase Christian Church

8814 Kensington Parkway, Kensington, MD 20815

Cost: Free (donations welcome)

epdchighholidays.wordpress.com

Rosh Hashanah

Sept. 29: 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 30: 9:30 a.m.; Tashlich: 5 p.m.

Oct. 1: 9:30 a.m.

Yom Kippur

Oct. 8: 6:15 p.m.

Oct. 9: 9 a.m., break fast at 6:00 p.m.

Reston Shoreshim

Location available after ticket

purchase

Cost: Free

restonshoreshim.org/high-holy-days

Rosh Hashanah

Sept. 29: 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 30: 10 a.m.

Yom Kippur

Oct. 8: 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 9: 10 a.m.

Temple Micah

2829 Wisconsin Ave., NW

Washington, DC 20007

Cost: $18 per service

thestorefrontproject.org/storefronthhd

Rosh Hashanah

Sept. 29: 8 p.m.

Yom Kippur

Oct. 8: 8 p.m.

Temple Rodef Shalom

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

2034 Great Falls St., Falls Church, VA 22043

Cost: $25 per person

trshhdservice2019.eventbrite.com

Rosh Hashanah

Sept. 29: 7:30 p.m.

Yom Kippur

Oct. 8: 7:30 p.m.

Temple Sinai*

Multiple locations. Check site for details

Cost: Free for students and young professionals

epdchighholidays.wordpress.com

Rosh Hashanah

Sept. 29: 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 30: 9:15 a.m., 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 5 p.m.

Yom Kippur

Oct. 8: 6:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m.

Oct. 9: 9:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m.

Tifereth Israel*

7701 16th Street, NW Washington, DC 20012

Cost: Rosh Hashanah or Yom Kippur $45

epdchighholidays.wordpress.com

Rosh Hashanah

Sept. 29: 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 30: 8:45 a.m., 9:30 a.m.

Oct. 1: 8:45 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 5 p.m.

Yom Kippur

Oct. 8: 6:10 p.m.

Oct. 9: 8:45 a.m., 9:30 a.m.

2239 at Washington Hebrew Congregation*

3935 Macomb St., NW, Washington, DC 20016

Cost: $25 per service, $25 for

break fast

2239hhd2019.eventbrite.com

Rosh Hashanah

Sept. 29: 7 p.m.

Sept. 30: 9 a.m., 11:30 a.m.

Yom Kippur

Sept. 9: 9 a.m., 4 p.m.