High Holiday services for $50 and less

Adat Shalom Reconstructionist
Synagogue*
7727 Persimmon Tree Lane Bethesda, MD 20817
Under 25, student guests, new
Americans and military: $18 for Rosh Hashanah or Yom Kippur only
edcjcc.org/community/entrypointdc/high-holiday-tickets/
Rosh Hashanah
Sept. 29: 5 p.m.
Sept. 30: 9:30 a.m., 4p.m.
Oct. 1: 9:30 a.m.
Yom Kippur
Oct. 8: 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 9: 9:30 a.m.
Beth Chai Congregation*
River Road Universalist Unitarian Congregation
6301 River Road, Bethesda, MD 20817
Cost: $15 per service; $35 for all.
edcjcc.org/community/entrypointdc/high-holiday-tickets
Rosh Hashanah
Sept. 30: 10:30 a.m. adult service
Yom Kippur
Oct. 8: 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 9: 10:30 a.m. adult service
Bethesda-Chevy Chase Jewish Community Group
Churchill High School
11300 Gainsborough Road, Potomac, MD 20854
Cost: Free, contributions requested
bccjcg.org/HighHolidays.html
Rosh Hashanah
Sept. 29: 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 30: 9:30 a.m., 2:45 p.m. family service
Yom Kippur
Oct. 9: 9:30 a.m. main service, 2:45 p.m. family service, 6:30 p.m. Neilah
Beth Sholom Congregation
11825 Seven Locks Road, Potomac, MD 20854
Cost: Free, RSVP required
bethsholom.org/elevate
Rosh Hashanah
Sept. 29: Rosh Hashanah Guided
Experience. Check for times.
Fabrangen Havurah
New York Avenue Presbyterian Church
1313 New York Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20005
Cost: Free. Donations welcome
fabrangen.org/holidays/join-us-for-high-holiday-services
Rosh Hashanah
Sept. 29: 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 30: 9 a.m., 11 a.m. children’s service, 4 p.m. Tashlich (at separate location)
Har Tzeon-Agudath Achim
1840 University. Blvd. W., Wheaton, MD 20902
Rosh Hashanah
Sept. 30: 10:30 a.m. family service
Cost: $25 per non-member family
htaa.org/event/drop-of-honey-family-service.html
Kehila Chadasha*
Walter Johnson High School
6400 Rock Spring Dr., Bethesda, MD 20814
Cost: For those younger than 27: $18 per service and $36 for all services
epdchighholidays.wordpress.com
Rosh Hashanah
Sept. 29: 8 p.m.
Sept. 30: 9:30 a.m.
Oct. 1: 9:30 a.m.
Yom Kippur
Oct. 8 Kol Nidre: 6:15 p.m.
Oct. 9: 9:30 a.m.; 3:15 (discussion, Minchah and social justice, Neilah, Havdalah/break fast)
Kol Ami: the Northern Virginia
Reconstructionist Synagogue
4444 Arlington Blvd., Arlington,
VA 22204
Cost: $50
kolamivirginia.org/worship/welcome-to-high-holy-days/registration/
Rosh Hashanah
Sept. 29: 6:30 p.m.
Yom Kippur
Oct. 9: 6 p.m.
Machar, The Washington Congregation
for Secular Humanistic Judaism*
Cedar Lane Unitarian Universalist Church
9601 Cedar Lane, Bethesda, MD 20814
Cost: First-time attendees, students younger than 21 and military personnel are free. Individual services $38 for people younger than 35
epdchighholidays.wordpress.com
Rosh Hashanah
Sept. 30: 10:30 a.m.
Yom Kippur
Oct. 8: 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 9: 10:30 a.m.
Sixth & I Historic Synagogue*
See website for times and locations.
Cost: $18 for people younger than 40
epdchighholidays.wordpress.com
Shirat HaNefesh*
North Chevy Chase Christian Church
8814 Kensington Parkway, Kensington, MD 20815
Cost: Free (donations welcome)
epdchighholidays.wordpress.com
Rosh Hashanah
Sept. 29: 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 30: 9:30 a.m.; Tashlich: 5 p.m.
Oct. 1: 9:30 a.m.
Yom Kippur
Oct. 8: 6:15 p.m.
Oct. 9: 9 a.m., break fast at 6:00 p.m.
Reston Shoreshim
Location available after ticket
purchase
Cost: Free
restonshoreshim.org/high-holy-days
Rosh Hashanah
Sept. 29: 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 30: 10 a.m.
Yom Kippur
Oct. 8: 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 9: 10 a.m.
Temple Micah
2829 Wisconsin Ave., NW
Washington, DC 20007
Cost: $18 per service
thestorefrontproject.org/storefronthhd
Rosh Hashanah
Sept. 29: 8 p.m.
Yom Kippur
Oct. 8: 8 p.m.
Temple Rodef Shalom
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
2034 Great Falls St., Falls Church, VA 22043
Cost: $25 per person
trshhdservice2019.eventbrite.com
Rosh Hashanah
Sept. 29: 7:30 p.m.
Yom Kippur
Oct. 8: 7:30 p.m.
Temple Sinai*
Multiple locations. Check site for details
Cost: Free for students and young professionals
epdchighholidays.wordpress.com
Rosh Hashanah
Sept. 29: 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 30: 9:15 a.m., 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 5 p.m.
Yom Kippur
Oct. 8: 6:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m.
Oct. 9: 9:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m.
Tifereth Israel*
7701 16th Street, NW Washington, DC 20012
Cost: Rosh Hashanah or Yom Kippur $45
epdchighholidays.wordpress.com
Rosh Hashanah
Sept. 29: 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 30: 8:45 a.m., 9:30 a.m.
Oct. 1: 8:45 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 5 p.m.
Yom Kippur
Oct. 8: 6:10 p.m.
Oct. 9: 8:45 a.m., 9:30 a.m.
2239 at Washington Hebrew Congregation*
3935 Macomb St., NW, Washington, DC 20016
Cost: $25 per service, $25 for
break fast
2239hhd2019.eventbrite.com
Rosh Hashanah
Sept. 29: 7 p.m.
Sept. 30: 9 a.m., 11:30 a.m.
Yom Kippur
Sept. 9: 9 a.m., 4 p.m.