Arnold Levy, of Rockville, died on Sept. 2. He was the beloved husband of Gladys Levy; devoted father of Brenda (Howard) Hartman and Jeffrey (the late Lesley) Levy; loving brother of Rosalind Schuldenfrei; and cherished grandfather of Matthew (Gladys), Allen, Nicholas, Jocelyn and Marissa.

Contributions may be made to a charity of choice.