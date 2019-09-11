Howard Rosenberg, of Silver Spring, died on Sept. 8. He was 85.

He was born in the Bronx, N.Y., and moved to Maryland in October 1962. He was a structural engineer and owned his own business for over 40 years. Howard was a life-long New York Yankees fan.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Linda; devoted children, Robin, Jody and Jeffrey (Camille) Rosenberg; and adored grandchildren Matteo, Aidan, Caylen, Cameron, Landon and Madison.

Contributions may be made to a charity of choice. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.