Dr. Mortimer Lorber, of Chevy Chase, died on Sept. 8.

He was the beloved husband of Eileen; devoted father of Kenneth (Joan) Lorber and Stephanie (Milton) Assang; and loving grandfather of Sarah, Miriam, Erica and Nina. Donations can be made to JSSA (jssa.org). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzanksy Goldberg Funeral Care.