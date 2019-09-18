Sondra M. Shochet

Sondra Shochet, of Naples, Fla., died on Sept. 9.

She was the loving wife of Dr. Bernard R. Shochet; cherished mother of Susan Abramson (Paul), Dr. Robert Shochet (Jodi) and Cantor Michael Shochet (Denise); devoted sister of the late Thea Braiterman; adored grandmother of Andrew (Heather) and Samuel Abramson, Erin (Dave) Mossberg and Rabbi Matisyahu (Chaya) Shochet, Jacob and Zachary Shochet; and great-grandmother of Reid and Riley Mossberg, and Miriam, Shlomo and Yitzchak Shochet.

Graduated from Maryland Institute College of Art, Shochet was an interior designer of Sandy Shochet Associates. She served as president of the Maryland Chapter, American Society of Interior Designers, and was an instructor at the Maryland Institute College of Art.

Donations may be made to Senior Cantor Discretionary Fund, Temple Rodef Shalom. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.