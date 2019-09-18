Phyllis Grossman West, of Potomac, died on Sept. 15.

She was the beloved wife of Ron West; devoted mother of Ilene West Gordon (Marc Bassin) and Eric West (Natalie); loving sister of Lynn Grossman Getoff (Peter), Barbara Chizever (Cal, both pre-deceased), Janet Aaronson (Eddie), and Ken West (Carol); cherished grandmother of Andrew Gordon (Nora), Nicholas Gordon, Noa West, Phoebe West and Eli West; and loving aunt to Karen Askin, Lisa Gallant (Joe Raeder), Ron Gallant (Debbie), Carol McDowell Schrager (Richard), Emily Getoff, Karen Monsein (Douglas), Josh West (Whitney), Lisa Rosenberg (David) and many great-nieces and nephews.

Phyllis is also survived by close friends who are considered family. She helped rewrite the Maryland Rape Law and then became a lobbyist for the National Organization for Women. After that, she became a successful real estate agent. She served on the board of directors at Washington Hebrew Congregation and was a volunteer at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.

Contributions may be made to Hebrew Home of Greater Washington, JSSA Hospice or Washington HebrewCongregation Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.