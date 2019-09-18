Minnie Zavos, of Rockville, died on Sept. 9. She was 94.

She expressed love through her knitting, extraordinary baking, art, crocheting,

cooking and sewing. She was the matriarch of our family.

In another era, she would have been head of a bakery empire. Instead, she devoted

herself to her family and friends. She travelled the world with our father, Bernard Zavos, who was in the Air Force, a diplomat and worked for NOAA. He died in 1990. Mom could never find anyone to replace him. Our family lived in Germany, Japan and Switzerland.

Mom loved learning about other cultures and loved all things Asian.

She is survived and will be remembered by her children, Deborah, Bruce and Michele, and their spouses, Peter, Eileen and Ellen. She also gave the world eight wonderful grandchildren, Addie, Elizabeth, Benjamin, James, Sam, Alana, Sophie and Ethan, and partners, Michael, Coleman, Rachel, and Melissa.

Minnie was extremely distressed with what is happening in our country, so in lieu of donations, please work for change. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.