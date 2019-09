Bruce Scott Friedman, of Silver Spring, died on Sept. 3. He was born in Washington on Jan. 22, 1961.

Bruce leaves to mourn his loving sister, Mona, and his loving brother, Larry (Debbie); nieces Traci Mehlman (Jeff) and Kaila Friedman; and grandnephew, Eli Mehlman.

Donations may be made to the Columbia Center For Theatrical Arts at cctarts.org or to The American Cancer Society.