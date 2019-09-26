Irving “Itzy” Morris Friedman

Irving Morris Friedman died on Aug. 4. He was born in Washington on Sept. 25, 1932.

He was the beloved husband of Carolyn Friedman; loving father of Mona Friedman and Larry Friedman (Debbie); cherished Pop Pop to granddaughters Traci Mehlman (Jeff), Kaila Friedman and great-grandson Eli Mehlman.

He was preceded in death by his treasured wife, Beverly; and brothers, Meyer, Floyd and Leon. He was posthumously followed by his loving son Bruce.

Donations may be made to Columbia Center For Theatrical Arts at cctarts.org.

