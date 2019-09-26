Marvin C. Korengold, M.D., of Chevy Chase died on Sept. 19.

He was a pioneer within the field of neurology, serving as the founder and president of The Neurology Center, which was the first private practice to bring the CT scanner to the Washington area in 1975.

He was born on Oct. 27, 1923, in Minneapolis, Minn., to Morris Korengold and Ida Borovsky. Marvin attended North High School in Minneapolis. He graduated as co-

valedictorian at age 16.

Marvin went on to attend the University of Minnesota where he was president of his fraternity, Sigma Alpha Mu, and a member of campus politics. In all, he received four degrees from the University of Minnesota.

While a student, Marvin met Betty Lou Haydnet and they married in 1947. After their marriage ended in divorce, Marvin married Edna Gerler in 1959 and they were married for 49 years.

After completing his residency program, Marvin accepted a position at the National Institutes of Heath in 1953 and moved his young family to Washington.

He served as president of the D.C. Medical Society and chairman of the board, where he headed the polio vaccination program that helped vaccinate 1.5 million people.

Marvin also led the freedom of choice issue on abortion. He helped with establishing non-smoking sections on airplanes, which in turn led to further restrictions on smoking in workplaces and public spaces.

Marvin is survived by the youngest of his three siblings, Noel Korengold (Dianne); his four children, Danny Korengold (Martha), Tommy Korengold, George Korengold (Barbara) and Karen Twible (Dana); 10 grandchildren, including Adam Korengold (Anne), Erin Markowitz (David), Madelyn Terbell (Jon), Kathryn Eliza Bernstorf (Stephan), William Korengold (Kathryn), Hannah Greer Korengold, Meghan Twible, Kara Korengold, Meredith Korengold andKendall Korengold; four great-grandchildren, Maeve Korengold, Dylan Korengold, Sam Markowitz and Ben Markowitz; and his devoted partner of 10 years, Diane Sykes.

Contributions may be made to Washington Hebrew Congregation or Washington Performing Arts.