Harvey Paretzky, of Silver Spring, died on Aug. 16. He was 61.

Harvey began his career at WEVD radio, in Manhattan, as a reporter and newscaster. He then went on to work for The National Jewish Community Relations Advisory Council, in Manhattan, where he helped plan the successful Freedom Sunday Demonstration in December 1987, which was the historic gathering of 250,000 people in Washington, on the eve of the summit meeting between President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev. His career shifted to Refugee Resettlement which he continued at CJF in Manhattan and later at HIAS where he worked diligently for more than 25 years. Harvey was instrumental in starting the first Matching Grant Program for refugees in the United States. He most recently held the position of senior director, grants manager for HIAS in both Silver Spring and New York. Harvey worked full time until his final illness.

He was devoted to Torah learning, completing nearly two cycles of Daf Yomi.

Harvey is survived by his wife, Leah Gibbs Paretzky; his children, Rabbi Mordechai (Ruthie) Paretzky, Adina (Rabbi Nate) Miller and Shoshanna Paretzky; his grandchildren, Shmuel, Batya, Avrumi and Rivka; his mother, Cicely Paretzky and his brother Raymond Paretzky.

He was predecesased by his father, Rabbi Mordechai Paretzky, and his brother Carl Paretzky.

Contributions can be made to Harvey Paretzky Memorial Scholarship, Congregation Orh Torah, 48 Edgemount Road, Edison, NJ 08817.