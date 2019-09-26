Lucille Raphael, of Friendship Heights, died on Sept. 12. She was 97.

She graduated from Hunter College in 1943 and earned a master’s degree in education from the University of Maryland — College Park in 1952. She worked in several Washington-area public schools as both a teacher and a principal, including Janney Elementary School, Morgan Elementary School and Takoma Elementary School.

She was also a second-grade teacher at Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School in Rockville for 22 years.

She is survived by her niece, Ilene C. Briggin; and her godsons, Martin Lewis of Gaithersburg and Kenneth J. Lewis (Denise) of Bethesda.