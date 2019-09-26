Tina Jabes Winston, of Washington, died on Sept. 17.

She was born in Cairo, Egypt, in 1925, where she taught at L’Ecole Jabes, a French school founded by her mother. She immigrated to the United States at the age of 19.

Tina taught French in Montgomery County schools in the FLES program. She worked for Watergate Improvements, which built the Watergate. Later, together with her sister Mimi, they opened Colette of the Watergate, a women’s fashion boutique specializing

in Parisian fashion, which she ran for 18 years. When her granddaughter

Danielle was born in 1988, she retired to help raise her.

Tina is survived by her adoring daughters, Colette and Gigi Winston; her cherished granddaughter, Danielle Winston; her sister, Shela Jabes Tucker; brother, Angelino Jabes; and their precious families. She is also survived by her cousin Angelo Abdela and family from Israel, Brazil and Greece, and her adored caregivers, including Glenda Chavez, of 15 years.

She was the beloved wife of the late Henry Winston; daughter of the late Rachel A. Smith; and the dear sister of the late Mimi Jabes and Joe Jabes.