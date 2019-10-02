Marc Rosenblum, of Tysons Corner, died on Sept. 16. He was 83.

He became a lawyer at age 53 after starting his career as an economist. He was 83.

Marc Rosenblum was born on July 27, 1936, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to William and Henrietta (Feld) Rosenblum. Raised in New Jersey, he graduated with both bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Hunter College, a branch of the City University of New York.

His 1967 marriage to Ruth Plager ended in divorce. His 1995 marriage to Marilyn Lewis Renfield ended at her death in 2013.

Rosenblum is survived by his brother, Leon, of Coral Springs, Fla.; and a nephew, Aaron, of Laramie, Wyo.

Donations may be made to the Temple Rodef Shalom Caring Community Fund, 2100 Westmoreland St., Falls Church, VA 22043.