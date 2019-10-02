Amy Jill Schaefer, of Potomac, died on Sept. 22. She was the beloved wife of Marc Schaefer; devoted mother of Jeffrey Schaefer, Lori Schaefer (Tom Skibinski) and Steven Schaefer; beloved sister of Diane Rosenberg and Laura Rosenberg (deceased); sister-in-law of Mitchell Schaefer and Betty Schaefer; aunt of Justin Schaefer and cherished daughter of the late Alexander and Beatrice Rosenberg. Contributions may be made to The MedStar Georgetown Liver Transplant Institute Program.