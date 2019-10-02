Amy Jill Schaefer

By
-
-
0

Amy Jill Schaefer, of Potomac, died on Sept. 22. She was the beloved wife of Marc Schaefer; devoted mother of Jeffrey Schaefer, Lori Schaefer (Tom Skibinski) and Steven Schaefer; beloved sister of Diane Rosenberg and Laura Rosenberg (deceased); sister-in-law of Mitchell Schaefer and Betty Schaefer; aunt of Justin Schaefer and cherished daughter of the late Alexander and Beatrice Rosenberg. Contributions may be made to The MedStar Georgetown Liver Transplant Institute Program.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here