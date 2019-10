Sybil Jacobson Levin, of Alexandria, died on Oct. 1.

She is preceded in death by her son, Steven Jay Levin (Dan Ferrell). She is survived by her devoted husband of 66 years, Ronald Levin; children, Judith Levin Johnson (Rick), and Susan Levin Johnsen; grandchildren, Benjamin, Jenna, Jeremy, Jason, Jesse and Jake; and a great-grandson, Fenix. Contributions may be made to Greenspring Village.