June R. Lerman, of Silver Spring, died on Oct. 5. She was the beloved wife of the late Carl Lerman; devoted mother of Steven Lerman, Bonnie Lerman, Susan Vargas, the late Cathy Lerman, the late Judith Lerman and the late Sharon Silberberg; loving sister of Merton Rutherford; cherished grandmother of Staci Lerman, Jeffrey Lerman,

Craig Lerman, Gina Vargas, Kristy Vargas, Steven Vargas, Richard Vargas and Roberto Vargas; and great-grandmother of Bryce Lerman, Caden Lerman and Alianna Vargas.

Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.