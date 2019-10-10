Mildred Seidman Margolies

Mildred Seidman Margolles, of Washington, died on Oct. 3. She was born on Dec. 24, 1928, in Brooklyn, N.Y. She was a graduate of Brooklyn College and Columbia Law School (class of 1952). She was a trial attorney for the Review Section of the Tax

Division of the U.S. Department of Justice and became chief of the court of Federal Claims Section. In 2005, she received the Mary C. Lawton Lifetime Service Award for her 50 years of service with the Tax Division.

She married Hubert H. Margolies in 1960. She is survived by her daughter, Beth Meyer; son-in-law, Larry Meyer; granddaughters, Hannah and Sarah Meyer; her niece, Pamela DeColo, and nephew, Keith Stubbs.

Donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org ). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.