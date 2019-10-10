Marvin Aaron Mermelstein, of Rockville, died on Oct. 4. He was 85. Marvin is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Dana Jo Kahn Mermelstein; children, Roger Alan Mermelstein (Amy), Evan Richard Mermelstein (Missi) and Jill Elizabeth Lachter (Lou); grandchildren, Ryan, Sam, Ilana, Danny, Jake and Hayley; sisters, Arlene Michaels and Lois Bialek (Jack); his sister-in-law, Hermine Kahn; brother-in-law, Jeremy Kahn, and several nieces and nephews.

Originally from Coney Island, N.Y., Marvin graduated from Lincoln High School, enlisted in the Navy during the Korean War and went to the University of Miami on the GI Bill. In 1960 he married his college sweetheart, Dana Jo. They moved to Maryland, where Marvin was a physical education teacher in the Montgomery County school system for 26 years.

Contributions may be made to a charity of choice. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.