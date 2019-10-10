Arthur Podolsky, of Silver Spring, died on Sept. 30. He was the beloved husband of the late Joyce Podolsky; devoted father of Sharon (Dennis) Kaye, Stephanie (Jim) Folmer, Robyn (David) Kanter and Tamara (Michael) Colton; dear brother of Elayne Levin and brother-in-law to Frances (Joel) Grossman; loving grandfather of Mark, Brian and Zachary Kaye, David (Paige) and Ian Newton, Mitchell and Noah Kanter, and Gavriella and Adira Colton. Contributions may be made to Shaare Tefila Congregation. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinksy Hebrew Funeral Home.