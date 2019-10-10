Shirley S. Rosenberg, of New York, died on Oct. 1. She was born June 30, 1925, in New York City, to Charles and Diane Sirota. She was married to Jerome David Rosenberg, who preceded her in death in 2014. Shirley was an early advocate for married women working, before it became the norm and was a writer and editor for most of her life.

Shirley is survived by her brother and his wife, David and Barbara Sirota; her daughter, Hindy Rosenberg; her son and his wife, Jonathan and Sharon Rosenberg.

She will also be missed by her granddaughters Marissa Trainor and Melanie Mento and great-grandchildren Ava and Christian, as well as her nieces Rima Sirota of Chevy Chase and Abigail Rothenburg, and their families.