Robert Sann, of Clearwater, Fla., died on Sept. 23. He was 89. Bob worked as a mechanical engineer for companies in the New York area, such as Bendix, Curtiss-Wright and Howe Richardson. While at these companies, he worked on many projects for the NASA space program. Bob also taught mechanical engineering at CCNY, the New Jersey Institute of Technology, Stevens Tech in Hoboken and Manhattan College.

Robert is survived by his wife, Myra Sann, his son, Ronald Sann (Debra), and his grandchildren, Shayna and Aden, of Washington; his daughter, Marcia Miller (Mitchell), and his grandchildren, Stefanie, Evan and Samantha; and his daughter, Melissa.