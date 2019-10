Leslie Ellen Scharf, of Germantown, died on Oct. 1. She was the beloved wife of Richard Scharf; devoted mother of Scott (Allison) Scharf, Jennifer (Jay) Familant; loving brother of Gerald (Jean) Roth; cherished grandmother of Marissa, Kylie and Sydney.

Contributions may be made to any children’s education fund. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.