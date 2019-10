Brian Gamler Wechsler, of Plantation, Fla., died on Oct. 1. He was 67. He was born in Washington to Herbert and Elaine Wechsler. He is survived by his loving companion, Joyce Schanzer; his mother, Elaine; sister, Wendy Cooper (Dr. Charles); brothers, Michael (Sally) and Larry; and nieces and nephews. Contributions may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.