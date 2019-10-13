STREITFELD-ROLAND



Linda Topping Streitfeld and Neil Roland were married Sept. 22 at Rockwood Manor in Potomac. Rabbi Gilah Langner presided over a traditional ceremony that closed with the recitation of Maya Angelou’s “Come and Be My Baby.”

The bride, formerly a Miami Herald editor, has a master’s degree in public health from George Washington University, and is a health policy analyst with the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation. The groom is a journalist who covers U.S. and international financial Regulation for LexisNexis-owned MLex, a subscription-based news service. A graduate of Cornell and Harvard’s Kennedy School, he also teaches a journalism course at the Washington, D.C., Jail in a Georgetown University program.

The couple met at a Miami Herald reunion in 2006.