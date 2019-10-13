MAX CHARLES EPSTEIN

Ellen and David Epstein of Bethesda are proud to announce the bar mitzvah of their son, Max Charles, on Oct. 12 at Congregation Beth El of Montgomery County. Max is the big brother of Abigail, and grandson of Selma and Herbert Chubin of Bethesda, and Rhoda and Michael Epstein of Great Neck, N.Y.

Max is a 7th grader at North Bethesda Middle School. He plays on a travel ice hockey team, and his bar mitzvah project is serving as a mentor for the Montgomery Cheetahs Special Hockey Club, which brings together kids of all ages with a developmental disability to teach the game of hockey.