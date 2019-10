Norman J. Gerstein, of Rockville, died on Oct. 10.

He was the beloved husband of Elisabeth Gerstein; devoted father of Daniel M. Gerstein (Kathleen), Jerome S. Gerstein (Natalie) and Eric R. Gerstein (Eta); loving grandfather of Sarah M. Gerstein, Rachel L. Gerstein and Ryan Gerstein.

Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.