Daniel B. Levine, of Arlington, died on Oct. 2. Dan had a wide range of interests and unwavering curiosity about the world around him. He enjoyed a good intellectual discussion, and he loved proving a point. He was devoted to opera, a spectacular aria could move him to tears. He loved many kinds of music, rock, ragtime, country and classical. He played piano proficiently for his own enjoyment and that of his family and friends, beginning his studies at the age of 10.

An economist, Dan spent his career as a cost analyst; he was with the Center for Naval Analyses for 24 years and with the Institute for Defense Analyses for 32 years. During that time he authored numerous papers on a wide range of subjects. His colleagues became his cherished friends, relationships he maintained throughout his life.

Dan was born in Cincinnati, OH, to Michael and Sarah Levine and grew up in Takoma Park, MD. He was a graduate of Colgate University and earned a Master’s Degree in economics from George Washington University and a PhD in Physics from Catholic University.

He met his wife and love of his life, the former Joann Galloway, in 1960. They wed the following year and remained married for 58 years, during which they raised two sons, Christopher and Eric. His greatest pleasure was time spent with his family.

He is survived by his beloved wife; Chris and his wife Vanessa and their son Nathan; Eric and his wife Kristyn and their children Adam and Hannah; his sister Judith Cohen and her husband David; extended family and numerous friends who will cherish his memory.

Burial will be private; a celebration of his life is to be held at a later date.