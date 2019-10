Phillip Messing, of Potomac, died on Oct. 5.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Judy.

He was the devoted father of three children, Carol, who predeceased him, Charles (Suzanne) and Barbara (Ed).

He had six adoring grandchildren and many other cherished relatives and friends.

Contributions can be made to the Gumbo Limbo Nature Center, 1801 N Ocean Blvd., Boca Raton Florida 33432.