Anna Yueter

Anna G. Yuter, of Washington died on Oct. 5. She was 106.

Anna, a native Washingtonian, was born to Jacob and Miriam Yuter. She was the loving aunt to Linda, Marcia, Sheila; great-aunt to Judy, Robert, Susan, Marty and their children Emma, Ben and Luna.

She was predeceased by her siblings, Helen, Samuel and Maurice.

She worked at her first and only job at the Hotel Washington for 73 years. Services were held Monday. Donations i can be made to Ohev Sholom.

Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.