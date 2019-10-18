Avery Adler will become a bat mitzvah on Oct. 19 at Temple B’nai Shalom in Fairfax Station. Avery is the daughter of Adina and Dave Adler and the granddaughter of Marlene and Bernie Adler and Doris and Joe Schyman. She is a seventh-grader at Lanier Middle School.

Avery keeps busy with softball, swimming, piano lessons and the joys of life. But in pursuit of her ambitions as a marine biologist, for her mitzvah project, Avery committed to keeping our marine environments clean by participating in several Chesapeake Bay Watershed clean-up days. In lieu of gifts, friends and family are encouraged to make charitable contributions to The Ocean Conservancy.