Washington Hebrew Congregation reportedly vandalized

Washington Hebrew Congregation was vandalized with “anti-Israel and hate-filled messages,” according to Facebook posts Friday afternoon by the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington and The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington.

According to the posts, the agencies have “been informed that at the present time there is no immediate or direct threat to our community.”

“The Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C. will also be conducting a full investigation.” the agencies stated.



Liz Dane, who identified herself as a congregant, wrote on Facebook:

“This was just sent to members of my Temple. “Washington Hebrew Congregation discovered graffiti, including anti-Israel and hate-filled messages, on our Temple facility. This vandalism is deeply troubling. The Temple is working closely with the Metropolitan Police Department, the ADL, and local Jewish agencies, as well as national security institutions. While this a disturbing incident, there is no immediate or direct threat to our community. “We stand ever vigilant against all acts of hate and bigotry. As we reject intolerance, we remain committed to ensuring the safety and security of all who enter our facilities and hope to see you this weekend for Shabbat, Consecration, our Simchat Torah Block Party.”

This is an ongoing story, and this article will be updated as the story develops.