Arrests made in Washington Hebrew graffiti case

Several teenagers were arrested in connection with the anti-Semitic graffiti drawn at Washington Hebrew Congregation. Rabbi M. Bruce Lustig made the announcement Wednesday night before a talk led by Deborah E. Lipstadt, a Holocaust scholar.

Lustig did not say how many teens were involved.

“I fear the words they wrote are becoming all too familiar to them and to many and many others,” he said.

The graffiti, scrawled in black permanent marker, were discovered on Friday morning. The drawings included “numerous anti-Semitic statements, profane language, and child-like drawings of male and female genitalia,” had been there for a week before they were found by an on-duty security guard according to the police report.

According to Steven Jacober, the synagogue’s executive director, the graffiti which was mainly “anti-Israel” in nature was “not visible to any congregants.”

Both Jacober and Lustig refused to further comment on the arrests.

This is an ongoing story, and this article will be updated as the story develops.

