Max G. Benhardt, of Silver Spring, died on Oct. 13.

He was the beloved husband of Judith Bernhardt; devoted father of David (Debbie), Rachel and Benjamin (Angela) Bernhardt; dear brother of Bill (Elizabeth) Bernhardt, Deborah (Solomon) Mowshowitz, the late Henry (Lenore) and the late Joseph (Miriam) Bernhardt; and loving grandfather of Brooke, Celia and Catrina Bernhardt.

Contributions may be made to the Jewish Social Service Agency or the Southern Poverty Law Center.