Martin Bernstein

Martin B. Bernstein, of Washington, died on Oct. 14.

He was the beloved husband of the late Maxine Combs and devoted stepfather to Bella and Wayne Combs. An accomplished musician and composer, Mr. Bernstein taught music at Towson High School in Baltimore until his retirement in the late 1970s.

Born in New York City, he was a graduate of the University of Michigan. He enlisted in the U.S. Naval Reserve in 1942, and in 1943 was called to active duty as an aviation cadet. He logged in more than 150 hours of flight time.

In 1944, he retrained as an aerial radioman-gunner. After completing his training, he was retained as an instructor of recognition and yeoman. Mr. Bernstein was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1946.

He was an avid horse breeder, tennis player, boxer and lover of music. He started learning Italian in his late 80s.

Contributions may be made to a charity of choice.