Jacqueline Mendel Birn, of Bethesda, died on Oct. 20.

She was the wife of the late Richard Birn; devoted mother of Daniel and Anne-Emanuelle Birn; beloved sister of Manuela Bornstein and the late Franklin Mendels; treasured aunt of Jack and Niel Bornstein, Jessica and Valerie Mendels and Jennifer and Jeremy Birn; and cherished grandmere of Espie Krementsova.

Contributions may be made to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, ushmm.org/support/ways-to-give.