Morris Cohen, of Rockville, died on Oct. 15.

He was a Navy Veteran, serving as a medical corpsman with the First Marine Division in North China at the end of World War II. A graduate of Indiana University, he received his master’s degree from the University of Pennsylvania. His area of specialty was with older Americans in a variety of settings at the community, state, and federal levels.

He was a planner in the establishment of the first Indianapolis Senior Citizens Center and became its director. Mr. Cohen served by appointment from the governor of Indiana on the Indiana Commission for the Aging.

In the late 1960s, he accepted a position with the newly created U.S. Administration on Aging (AOA), a Division of Health and Human Services in Washington. He was a specialist on aging in the field of senior centers. He received a number of awards for his work in Washington, most notably for setting up the groundwork for the implementation of the National Nutrition Program for the Elderly, known as “Meals on Wheels.”

He is survived by his beloved children, Reina Sprankle (Ken), Lois Kramer (Marty) and Sam Cohen (Mitz); his amazing grandchildren, Jason Sprankle (Heather), Eric Kramer (Lucia), Josh Kramer (Emily), Kyle Sprankle, Bria Kramer and Andrew Batiduan (Hannah); and his two great-grandchildren, Noah Kramer and Dylan Sprankle.

Donations may be made to a charity of choice.

