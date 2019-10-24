Leslie H. Goldberg, of Falls Church, died on Oct. 14.

He was predeceased by his parents, C. Edward and Ida Goldberg. He is survived by his sister, Merle Fabian, and numerous cousins.

Mr. Goldberg grew up in Arlington where he attended Washington and Lee High School. He graduated from the University of Virginia and served as an officer in the U.S. Marine Corps.

He received an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School, followed by a career in advertising in New York.

In 1976, he returned to Virginia to join his father at Bowl America.

Contributions can be made to the Eddie and Ida Goldberg Fund for the Frail Elderly at the Jewish Social Services Agency or the Jefferson Scholars Foundation at the University of Virginia.