Bessie Kamins, of Rockville, died on Oct. 14.

She was the beloved wife of the late Irving Kamins; devoted mother of Shelly (Diane) and Mark (Sue); loving sister of the late Isadore (Selma) Goodman; cherished grandmother of Scott (Hilary), Shira (Jack), Joel, the late Aaron, Samantha and Maya; and great-grandmother of Josh and Ben.

Contributions may be made to the Bess and Irving Kamins Lecture Fund at B’nai Israel Congregation.

Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.