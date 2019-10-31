Best of Jewish Washington 2019 Winners

Jewish Washington stood up and cheered (with its many votes) for our annual Best of Jewish Washington contest. With more than 100 categories, from best bagels, diners and restaurants to top remodelers, car washes, day camps and boutiques, there were hundreds of nominees receiving votes from our WJW readers.

But there can only be one front-runner (with the exception of two ties) in each category and today we list them all below.

Mazal tov to the winners and our loyal readers who selected them so we could bring you 2019’s Best of Jewish Washington.

Camps

Day Camp

Bender Jewish Community Center of Greater Washington, Rockville

Overnight Camp

Camp Ramah, Palmer, Mass.

Special Needs Camp

Bender Jewish Community Center of Greater Washington, Rockville

College

Hillel

University of Maryland, College Park

MD/DC/VA Metro Area

College/University

University of Maryland, College Park

Community/Recreation Museum

United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, Washington

Children’s/Teen Programming

BBYO

Community Event

Israel Fest, Pozez Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia, Fairfax

Family-Friendly Activity

Good Deeds Day (Jewish Federation of Greater Washington)

Fitness Center

J-Fit Health Club at the Pozez Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia, Fairfax

Nonprofit Organization

Pozez Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia, Fairfax

Parks/Hiking Trails

Billy Goat Trail A and B, Great Falls, Md.

Performing Arts Venue/Organization

John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Washington

Playground

Cabin John Regional Park, Rockville

Senior Programming

Pozez Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia, Fairfax

Special Needs Programming

Pozez Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia, Fairfax

Young Adult Programming

BBYO

Education

After Care Program

BASE Before-and-After-School Enrichment Program at Pozez Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia, Fairfax

Preschool

B’nai Israel Schilit Nursery School, Rockville

Public School

Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, Alexandria

Special Needs School

Sulam School, Rockville

Food

Bagel

Goldberg’s New York Bagels,

Rockville & Potomac

Bakery

Sunflower Bakery, Gaithersburg

Bar

Clyde’s

Salad Bar

sweetgreen

Brunch

Founding Farmers, Potomac

Coffee

Starbucks

Diner

Silver Diner

Grocery

Wegmans

Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt

Carmen’s Italian Ice & Cafe, Rockville

Jewish-style Deli

Parkway Deli & Restaurant,

Silver Spring

Kosher Bakery

Sunflower Bakery

Kosher Grocery

Moti’s Market

Liquor Store

Total Wine & More

Pizza

Ben Yehuda Café & Pizzeria,

Silver Spring

Restaurant

Al Ha’esh, Rockville

Home Services

Electrician

D&W Repair Service, Olney

Flooring

Carpet and Vacuum Expo, Potomac

HVAC

Davis & Davis Air Conditioning & Heating, Inc.

Interior Design

Dara Beitler Interiors, Potomac

Landscaper

Area Landscaping, Inc., Fairfax

Pest Control

Womack Pest Control, Rockville

Plumber

Star Plumbing, Fairfax

Roofing/Siding/Decks

Design Builders

Windows

Thompson Creek Window Company

Lifecycle/Religious

Non-Commercial

Alternative Shabbat Service/Programming

B’nai Israel Congregation, Rockville

Chabad

Chabad Lubavitch of Northern Virginia, Fairfax

Family-Friendly Shabbat

Service

B’nai Israel Congregation, Rockville

Pre-Birth Programs

Bender Jewish Community Center of Greater Washington, Rockville

Special Needs Shabbat Service

Tie:

B’nai Shalom of Olney

Congregation B’nai Tzedek, Potomac

Best Group for Millennials

Sixth & I Historic Synagogue, Washington

Best LGBTQ Group

Bet Mishpachah, Washington

Best Kiddush

B’nai Israel Congregation, Rockville

Best Continuing Education Program

B’nai Israel Congregation, Rockville

Best Place to Israeli Dance

Bender Jewish Community Center of Greater Washington, Rockville

Best Mikvah

Adas Israel Congregation, Washington

Caterer

Tie:

Catering by Alan Weiss

Signature Caterers, Rockville

Event Venues

B’nai Israel Congregation, Rockville

Judaica Shop

B’nai Israel Congregation Sisterhood Judaica Shop, Rockville

Party Entertainment

(i.e., DJ, Band, Photobooth)

Talk of the Town Entertainment

Party Planner

Vela Events

Photographer/Videographer

Talk of the Town Entertainment

Medical

Cosmetic Surgery

Barry J. Cohen, MD

Dentist

Rockville Smiles, Rockville

ER/Hospital

Suburban Hospital, Bethesda

Gastroenterologist

Capital Digestive Care

Mental Health Practitioners

Jewish Social Service Agency (JSSA)

OB/GYN

Capital Women’s Care, Rockville

Orthodontist

Dr. Johnson at Drs. Ensor, Johnson & Lewis (EJL), Rockville

Orthopedic Practice

Montgomery Orthopaedics, Chevy Chase

Pediatrician

Pediatric Care of Rockville, Rockville

Pharmacy

CVS

Urgent Care

Patient First

Veterinarian

Liberty Falls Veterinary Clinic,

Potomac

Vision Care

All Eyes on Rockville

Personal Services

Bank

Capital One

Barber

7 Locks Barber Shop, Potomac

Car Wash

Flagship Car Wash Center, Rockville

Dry Cleaners

ZIPS Dry Cleaners

Financial Planner

Kaplan Financial Group, LLC, Bethesda

Insurance Agency

GEICO

Law Firm

Paley Rothman, Bethesda

Mani/Pedi

Cindy’s Nails & Waxing, Rockville

Massage

Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa,

Gaithersburg

Pet Groomer

B’s Doggie Oasis, Germantown

Real Estate Agency

The Jane Fairweather Team, Bethesda

Salon

Oasis Curl Salon, Rockville

Spa

Red Door Spa / Mynd Spa & Salon

Waxing

European Wax Center

Retail

Boutique

My Best Friend’s Closet, Rockville

Car Dealership

Fitzgerald Auto Mall, Rockville

Eyewear

All Eyes on Rockville

Furniture/Mattress Store

Macy’s, Bethesda

Jeweler

Mervis Diamond Importers, Rockville

Menswear

Nordstrom, Tysons Corner Center

Musical Instrument Store

Chuck Levin’s Washington Music

Center

Shoe Store

Shoe Train, Potomac

Shopping Mall

Westfield Montgomery, Bethesda

Seniors

55+ Community

Charles E. Smith Life Communities, Rockville

Alzheimer’s/Dementia Care

Cohen-Rosen House

(Charles E. Smith Life Communities), Rockville

Assisted Living

Landow House

(Charles E. Smith Life Communities), Rockville

Hospice Care

Jewish Social Services Agency (JSSA) Hospice

Independent Living

Ring House

(Charles E. Smith Life Communities), Rockville

Senior Center

Pozez Jewish Community Center of Northern

Virginia, Fairfax