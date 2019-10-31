Best of Jewish Washington 2019 Winners

Jewish Washington stood up and cheered (with its many votes) for our annual Best of Jewish Washington contest. With more than 100 categories, from best bagels, diners and restaurants to top remodelers, car washes, day camps and boutiques, there were hundreds of nominees receiving votes from our WJW readers.
But there can only be one front-runner (with the exception of two ties) in each category and today we list them all below.
Mazal tov to the winners and our loyal readers who selected them so we could bring you 2019’s Best of Jewish Washington.
Camps
Day Camp
Bender Jewish Community Center of Greater Washington, Rockville
Overnight Camp
Camp Ramah, Palmer, Mass.
Special Needs Camp
Bender Jewish Community Center of Greater Washington, Rockville
College
Hillel
University of Maryland, College Park
MD/DC/VA Metro Area
College/University
University of Maryland, College Park
Community/Recreation Museum
United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, Washington
Children’s/Teen Programming
BBYO
Community Event
Israel Fest, Pozez Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia, Fairfax
Family-Friendly Activity
Good Deeds Day (Jewish Federation of Greater Washington)
Fitness Center
J-Fit Health Club at the Pozez Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia, Fairfax
Nonprofit Organization
Pozez Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia, Fairfax
Parks/Hiking Trails
Billy Goat Trail A and B, Great Falls, Md.
Performing Arts Venue/Organization
John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Washington
Playground
Cabin John Regional Park, Rockville
Senior Programming
Pozez Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia, Fairfax
Special Needs Programming
Pozez Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia, Fairfax
Young Adult Programming
BBYO
Education
After Care Program
BASE Before-and-After-School Enrichment Program at Pozez Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia, Fairfax
Preschool
B’nai Israel Schilit Nursery School, Rockville
Public School
Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, Alexandria
Special Needs School
Sulam School, Rockville
Food
Bagel
Goldberg’s New York Bagels,
Rockville & Potomac
Bakery
Sunflower Bakery, Gaithersburg
Bar
Clyde’s
Salad Bar
sweetgreen
Brunch
Founding Farmers, Potomac
Coffee
Starbucks
Diner
Silver Diner
Grocery
Wegmans
Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt
Carmen’s Italian Ice & Cafe, Rockville
Jewish-style Deli
Parkway Deli & Restaurant,
Silver Spring
Kosher Bakery
Sunflower Bakery
Kosher Grocery
Moti’s Market
Liquor Store
Total Wine & More
Pizza
Ben Yehuda Café & Pizzeria,
Silver Spring
Restaurant
Al Ha’esh, Rockville
Home Services
Electrician
D&W Repair Service, Olney
Flooring
Carpet and Vacuum Expo, Potomac
HVAC
Davis & Davis Air Conditioning & Heating, Inc.
Interior Design
Dara Beitler Interiors, Potomac
Landscaper
Area Landscaping, Inc., Fairfax
Pest Control
Womack Pest Control, Rockville
Plumber
Star Plumbing, Fairfax
Roofing/Siding/Decks
Design Builders
Windows
Thompson Creek Window Company
Lifecycle/Religious
Non-Commercial
Alternative Shabbat Service/Programming
B’nai Israel Congregation, Rockville
Chabad
Chabad Lubavitch of Northern Virginia, Fairfax
Family-Friendly Shabbat
Service
B’nai Israel Congregation, Rockville
Pre-Birth Programs
Bender Jewish Community Center of Greater Washington, Rockville
Special Needs Shabbat Service
Tie:
B’nai Shalom of Olney
Congregation B’nai Tzedek, Potomac
Best Group for Millennials
Sixth & I Historic Synagogue, Washington
Best LGBTQ Group
Bet Mishpachah, Washington
Best Kiddush
B’nai Israel Congregation, Rockville
Best Continuing Education Program
B’nai Israel Congregation, Rockville
Best Place to Israeli Dance
Bender Jewish Community Center of Greater Washington, Rockville
Best Mikvah
Adas Israel Congregation, Washington
Caterer
Tie:
Catering by Alan Weiss
Signature Caterers, Rockville
Event Venues
B’nai Israel Congregation, Rockville
Judaica Shop
B’nai Israel Congregation Sisterhood Judaica Shop, Rockville
Party Entertainment
(i.e., DJ, Band, Photobooth)
Talk of the Town Entertainment
Party Planner
Vela Events
Photographer/Videographer
Talk of the Town Entertainment
Medical
Cosmetic Surgery
Barry J. Cohen, MD
Dentist
Rockville Smiles, Rockville
ER/Hospital
Suburban Hospital, Bethesda
Gastroenterologist
Capital Digestive Care
Mental Health Practitioners
Jewish Social Service Agency (JSSA)
OB/GYN
Capital Women’s Care, Rockville
Orthodontist
Dr. Johnson at Drs. Ensor, Johnson & Lewis (EJL), Rockville
Orthopedic Practice
Montgomery Orthopaedics, Chevy Chase
Pediatrician
Pediatric Care of Rockville, Rockville
Pharmacy
CVS
Urgent Care
Patient First
Veterinarian
Liberty Falls Veterinary Clinic,
Potomac
Vision Care
All Eyes on Rockville
Personal Services
Bank
Capital One
Barber
7 Locks Barber Shop, Potomac
Car Wash
Flagship Car Wash Center, Rockville
Dry Cleaners
ZIPS Dry Cleaners
Financial Planner
Kaplan Financial Group, LLC, Bethesda
Insurance Agency
GEICO
Law Firm
Paley Rothman, Bethesda
Mani/Pedi
Cindy’s Nails & Waxing, Rockville
Massage
Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa,
Gaithersburg
Pet Groomer
B’s Doggie Oasis, Germantown
Real Estate Agency
The Jane Fairweather Team, Bethesda
Salon
Oasis Curl Salon, Rockville
Spa
Red Door Spa / Mynd Spa & Salon
Waxing
European Wax Center
Retail
Boutique
My Best Friend’s Closet, Rockville
Car Dealership
Fitzgerald Auto Mall, Rockville
Eyewear
All Eyes on Rockville
Furniture/Mattress Store
Macy’s, Bethesda
Jeweler
Mervis Diamond Importers, Rockville
Menswear
Nordstrom, Tysons Corner Center
Musical Instrument Store
Chuck Levin’s Washington Music
Center
Shoe Store
Shoe Train, Potomac
Shopping Mall
Westfield Montgomery, Bethesda
Seniors
55+ Community
Charles E. Smith Life Communities, Rockville
Alzheimer’s/Dementia Care
Cohen-Rosen House
(Charles E. Smith Life Communities), Rockville
Assisted Living
Landow House
(Charles E. Smith Life Communities), Rockville
Hospice Care
Jewish Social Services Agency (JSSA) Hospice
Independent Living
Ring House
(Charles E. Smith Life Communities), Rockville
Senior Center
Pozez Jewish Community Center of Northern
Virginia, Fairfax