Best of Jewish Washington 2019 Winners

Jewish Washington stood up and cheered (with its many votes) for our annual Best of Jewish Washington contest. With more than 100 categories, from best bagels, diners and restaurants to top remodelers, car washes, day camps and boutiques, there were hundreds of nominees receiving votes from our WJW readers.

But there can only be one front-runner (with the exception of two ties) in each category and today we list them all below.

Mazal tov to the winners and our loyal readers who selected them so we could bring you 2019’s Best of Jewish Washington.

Best Bagel – Goldberg’s New York Bagels, Rockville & Potomac. Photo by David Stuck

Camps

Day Camp
Bender Jewish Community Center of Greater Washington, Rockville

Overnight Camp
Camp Ramah, Palmer, Mass.

Special Needs Camp
Bender Jewish Community Center of Greater Washington, Rockville

 

College

Hillel
University of Maryland, College Park

MD/DC/VA Metro Area
College/University
University of Maryland, College Park

Community/Recreation Museum
United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, Washington

Children’s/Teen Programming
BBYO

Community Event
Israel Fest, Pozez Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia, Fairfax

Family-Friendly Activity
Good Deeds Day (Jewish Federation of Greater Washington)

Fitness Center
J-Fit Health Club at the Pozez Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia, Fairfax

Nonprofit Organization
Pozez Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia, Fairfax

Parks/Hiking Trails
Billy Goat Trail A and B, Great Falls, Md.

Performing Arts Venue/Organization
John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Washington

Playground
Cabin John Regional Park, Rockville

Senior Programming
Pozez Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia, Fairfax

Special Needs Programming
Pozez Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia, Fairfax

Young Adult Programming
BBYO

Giancarlo Legarda, chef at Al Ha’esh — Best Restaurant. Photo by David Stuck

Education

After Care Program
BASE Before-and-After-School Enrichment Program at Pozez Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia, Fairfax

Preschool
B’nai Israel Schilit Nursery School, Rockville

Public School
Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, Alexandria

Special Needs School
Sulam School, Rockville

 

Food

Bagel
Goldberg’s New York Bagels,
Rockville & Potomac

Bakery
Sunflower Bakery, Gaithersburg

Bar
Clyde’s

Salad Bar
sweetgreen

Brunch
Founding Farmers, Potomac

Coffee
Starbucks

Diner
Silver Diner

Grocery
Wegmans

Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt
Carmen’s Italian Ice & Cafe, Rockville

Jewish-style Deli
Parkway Deli & Restaurant,
Silver Spring

Kosher Bakery
Sunflower Bakery

Kosher Grocery
Moti’s Market

Liquor Store
Total Wine & More

Pizza
Ben Yehuda Café & Pizzeria,
Silver Spring

Restaurant
Al Ha’esh, Rockville

Best kosher bakery — Sunflower Bakery
Photo by David Stuck

Home Services

Electrician
D&W Repair Service, Olney

Flooring
Carpet and Vacuum Expo, Potomac

HVAC
Davis & Davis Air Conditioning & Heating, Inc.
Interior Design
Dara Beitler Interiors, Potomac

Landscaper
Area Landscaping, Inc., Fairfax

Pest Control
Womack Pest Control, Rockville

Plumber
Star Plumbing, Fairfax

Roofing/Siding/Decks
Design Builders

Windows
Thompson Creek Window Company

 

Lifecycle/Religious

Non-Commercial

Alternative Shabbat Service/Programming
B’nai Israel Congregation, Rockville

Chabad
Chabad Lubavitch of Northern Virginia, Fairfax

Family-Friendly Shabbat
Service
B’nai Israel Congregation, Rockville

Pre-Birth Programs
Bender Jewish Community Center of Greater Washington, Rockville

Special Needs Shabbat Service
Tie:
B’nai Shalom of Olney
Congregation B’nai Tzedek, Potomac

Best Group for Millennials
Sixth & I Historic Synagogue, Washington

Best LGBTQ Group
Bet Mishpachah, Washington

Best Kiddush
B’nai Israel Congregation, Rockville

Best Continuing Education Program
B’nai Israel Congregation, Rockville

Best Place to Israeli Dance
Bender Jewish Community Center of Greater Washington, Rockville

Best Mikvah
Adas Israel Congregation, Washington

Caterer
Tie:
Catering by Alan Weiss
Signature Caterers, Rockville

Event Venues
B’nai Israel Congregation, Rockville

Judaica Shop
B’nai Israel Congregation Sisterhood Judaica Shop, Rockville

Party Entertainment
(i.e., DJ, Band, Photobooth)
Talk of the Town Entertainment

Party Planner
Vela Events

Photographer/Videographer
Talk of the Town Entertainment

 

Medical

Cosmetic Surgery
Barry J. Cohen, MD

Dentist
Rockville Smiles, Rockville

ER/Hospital
Suburban Hospital, Bethesda

Gastroenterologist
Capital Digestive Care

Mental Health Practitioners
Jewish Social Service Agency (JSSA)

OB/GYN
Capital Women’s Care, Rockville

Orthodontist
Dr. Johnson at Drs. Ensor, Johnson & Lewis (EJL), Rockville
Orthopedic Practice
Montgomery Orthopaedics, Chevy Chase

Pediatrician
Pediatric Care of Rockville, Rockville

Pharmacy
CVS

Urgent Care
Patient First

Veterinarian
Liberty Falls Veterinary Clinic,
Potomac

Vision Care
All Eyes on Rockville

Personal Services

Bank
Capital One

Barber
7 Locks Barber Shop, Potomac

Car Wash
Flagship Car Wash Center, Rockville

Dry Cleaners
ZIPS Dry Cleaners

Financial Planner
Kaplan Financial Group, LLC, Bethesda

Insurance Agency
GEICO

Law Firm
Paley Rothman, Bethesda

Mani/Pedi
Cindy’s Nails & Waxing, Rockville

Massage
Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa,
Gaithersburg

Pet Groomer
B’s Doggie Oasis, Germantown

Real Estate Agency
The Jane Fairweather Team, Bethesda

Salon
Oasis Curl Salon, Rockville

Spa
Red Door Spa / Mynd Spa & Salon

Waxing
European Wax Center

Retail
Boutique
My Best Friend’s Closet, Rockville

Car Dealership
Fitzgerald Auto Mall, Rockville

Eyewear
All Eyes on Rockville

Furniture/Mattress Store
Macy’s, Bethesda

Jeweler
Mervis Diamond Importers, Rockville

Menswear
Nordstrom, Tysons Corner Center

Musical Instrument Store
Chuck Levin’s Washington Music
Center

Shoe Store
Shoe Train, Potomac

Shopping Mall
Westfield Montgomery, Bethesda

 

Seniors

55+ Community
Charles E. Smith Life Communities, Rockville

Alzheimer’s/Dementia Care
Cohen-Rosen House
(Charles E. Smith Life Communities), Rockville

Assisted Living
Landow House
(Charles E. Smith Life Communities), Rockville

Hospice Care
Jewish Social Services Agency (JSSA) Hospice

Independent Living
Ring House
(Charles E. Smith Life Communities), Rockville

Senior Center
Pozez Jewish Community Center of Northern
Virginia, Fairfax

