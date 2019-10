Anita Nacht, of Leisure World, died on Oct. 14

She was the beloved wife of Frank Nacht for over 70 years; devoted mother of Stephen Nacht (Jerilyn), Gail Chasen (Marc) and Rhonda Marcoux (Tim); adored grandmother of Rebecca Melton (Todd), Allison Nacht, Bradley Nacht (Happy), Holli Bradham (Steven), Brian Marcoux (Tina), Skylar Marcoux and Drew Marcoux; and great-grandmother of Ella, Lucy, Bricker and Harry.

Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.