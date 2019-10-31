Jack Macfadden, of Rockville, died on Oct. 20.

He was the beloved husband of Evelyn Macfadden; devoted father of Nina Helwig and Wayne Macfadden; loving grandfather of Stephanie Helwig, Jonathan Helwig, Austin Macfadden and Olivia Macfadden.

Jack was a retired schoolteacher from the New York City School system for 35 years and a veteran of World War II in the Army Air Corps. He was also a volunteer with the National Council of Jewish Women, the Bender Jewish Community Center of Greater Washington and the commander of Jewish War Veterans Post 58.

Contributions may be made to the NCJW Montgomery County, MD Section, or the JWV Post 58. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.