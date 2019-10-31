Malcolm Lassman “Mal,” of Washington, died on Oct. 10. He was 81.

Mal grew up in Brooklyn, N.Y., the son of Nathan Lassman and Pauline Lassman (Friezner). Mal began his law career with the National Labor Relations Board in Washington, eventually moving to the firm of Vedder Price, where he focused on legislative and labor matters. In 1971, he played a large role in starting the Washington office of Akin, Gump, Strauss, Hauer & Feld LLP.

Mal is survived by his loving wife, Camille Thornton; his children, Scott (Tracy Zorpette), Robin, Amy Onelum (Francis), Justine (Stephane de Messieres), Nathan and Simon; nine grandchildren, Evan, Chloe, Olivia, Simone, Lauren, Sadie, Milo, Rory and Jules; and many cousins. He was previously married to Barbara Turley and Vivienne Hogg.

Contributions may be made to The McLean School, 8224 Lochinver Lane, Potomac, MD 20854, Attn: Melissa Gray-Hughes.