Joseph Morris Hofberg, of Edgewater, Fla., died on Oct. 20.

Joseph was born on June 12, 1921 in Washington to the late Phillip and Helen Hofberg (Yosef ben Pinchas). He was the beloved husband of Virginia Hofberg (nee Ventura) and the late Maxine Hofberg; devoted father of Steven (Margie) Hofberg, Michael Hofberg, Rhonda Hofberg, Scott (Catherine) Huber, Lindy (Bart) Gibbs,

Monique (Glenn) Humphries and the late Michael Huber and Caroline (late Vinson) Pefley; cherished grandfather of 14 and great-grandfather of five.

Contributions may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake.