Roberta Z. Gunod, of Washington, died on Oct. 22.

She was the beloved wife of the late Seymour Gunod and the late Daniel Friedman; devoted mother of Jeri Mendelsohn (Kenneth), Nathaniel Gunod (Amy Rosser) and Gail Gunod-Green (Mark); loving sister of Nanette Fried; cherished grandmother of Leah Stone (Brian), Justin Mendelsohn (Laura), Shulamit Weiss (Robert), Joseph Green (Batya) and Anna Gunod; and beloved great-grandmother to six great-grandchildren.

Contributions may be made to a charity of choice. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.